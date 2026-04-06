You can watch her full Palace TV interview using the embedded link above!

Newell, who joined from Manchester United on loan in January, earned her first Palace start after Jamie-Lee Napier dropped out with injury.

The 19-year-old centre-back helped the Eagles to keep a clean sheet against a determined Ipswich Town side.

Speaking to Palace TV after the game, Newell said: "Yeah, it was really good. I've waited a long time for this and I was really glad that my opportunity came today.

"It was a big win from the girls and a clean sheet - so, I'm happy!"