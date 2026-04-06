Crystal Palace debutant Lucy Newell spoke to Palace TV after a successful start to life in red and blue.
You can watch her full Palace TV interview using the embedded link above!
Newell, who joined from Manchester United on loan in January, earned her first Palace start after Jamie-Lee Napier dropped out with injury.
The 19-year-old centre-back helped the Eagles to keep a clean sheet against a determined Ipswich Town side.
Speaking to Palace TV after the game, Newell said: "Yeah, it was really good. I've waited a long time for this and I was really glad that my opportunity came today.
"It was a big win from the girls and a clean sheet - so, I'm happy!"
It wasn't the easiest game to make your debut in, with the Ipswich forwards more than happy to make it a physical affair.
It was a blustery Easter Sunday as well, with the ball moving a lot in the air.
"It was scrappy. You know, the wind is high today, but I feel like we dug in and got the three points.
"I feel like we did what we needed to do and it worked out," Newell said.
One win from the remaining two games will see Palace confirm their place in the WSL promotion playoff.
Newell spoke about what the team need to do to keep the promotion dream alive.
She said: "I think we need to just do what we have been doing.
"I think focus on us rather than anyone else and stay in our own lane because I think what we're doing is going to get us there."
Many of the players are now set to go away for the April international break, before they return on Sunday, 26th April with a trip to Sunderland.
Following that will be the final game of the regular season - Portsmouth at home on Saturday, 2nd May.
Kicking off at 15:00 at the VBS Community Stadium, tickets are available via the button below!