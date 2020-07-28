At 24, the midfielder has a wealth of experience at club and international level having represented Scotland at every youth level, including being involved in the famous 7-3 and 14-1 Under-19s victories over Italy and Georgia respectively.

Upon signing, Millwall’s 2017 Player of the Year, was excited to get going with the south Londoners after a year out from the game: “Signing for Palace is my proudest moment of my career so far,” Nicol admitted. “After having a year out to focus on myself I never thought this would happen. The club, players and coaches have built an amazing culture and have clear visions to be successful.

“I’m so excited to be part of this club and have loved every moment so far.”

Following the departure of long-serving club captain, Freya Holdaway, manager Dean Davenport was looking to add leadership and experience this summer. “Having captained Celtic at Under-15s, 17s and reserve team level, we’ve added another vocal presence to our squad.

“With Leigh knowing what this league is all about having played for London Bees, Millwall Lionesses and Charlton last season, I have no doubt she will settle in quickly – this is another exciting signing for the season ahead.”

Alongside the announcement of Nicol, there’s further good news for the Eagles with Bianca Baptiste, Ashleigh Goddard and Andria Georgiou signing new contracts with the south Londoners.

Georgiou, who made 18 appearances last season, is heading into her third season with Davenport’s side, whilst Baptiste impressed in her debut campaign.

“Although strengthening with new additions is key to the aims of the club, it’s more important to maintain the core group we have here already,” Davenport said upon the news of the contract extensions. “Andria has become a key player for us and Bianca and Ashleigh hit the ground running last season; I’m delighted all three have agreed to continue their journey with us.”

Last season's top scorer, Goddard, is looking forward to another year in the famous red and blue: "I’m very proud to be at Palace for another year; I'm excited for the club's ambitions and look forward to being a part of it," the midfielder said upon signing on the dotted line. "We have a great group of girls, motivation is high and the fans are awesome!"