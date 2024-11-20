Sweden

My Cato

In October, Cato captained Sweden U23's for their friendly against the Netherlands where she set up Sweden's only goal of the game in a 1-1 draw.

She then provided the assist for Indiah-Paige Riley's opener against Everton in the Barclays Women's Super League before scoring the first goal in Palace's 3-2 defeat at Villa Park.

Her stellar performances for Palace have earned her a second call-up to the Sweden senior team, and an opportunity to make her debut for the Blågult (The Blue-Yellow).

Sweden's path to Euro 2025 hinges on a crucial playoff against Serbia, with the first leg being held in Serbia on Thursday 28th November.