New signings Ria Öling and Allyson Swaby reflected on a memorable debut as Crystal Palace Women secured a 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup fifth round, taking Palace to a first-ever quarter-final in the Women's FA Cup.
Both players joined Palace in the January transfer window, as Kaminski looked to bolster her squad for the rest of the season.
Swaby got her first start for the club against Newcastle, with Öling replacing Indiah-Paige Riley at half-time to make her debut as well.
Speaking to Palace TV after the match, Öling said: "It felt good, we maybe didn't start the game in the best possible way, but we grew into it.
"We knew it was going to be hard to score, so it was just important to get the goal and keep the clean sheet – and that’s what we did today."
Öling, who joined Palace in the January window, admitted there was an adjustment period but was pleased to get her first minutes on the pitch.
"It's different playing for a new club and it always takes time, but I think this was a good game to get those first minutes in.
"Hopefully, I can keep growing and helping the team as much as possible," she said.
Her teammate Swaby echoed that sentiment after making her first start for Palace.
"It was really exciting. Everything's been a bit overwhelming – it’s been a big transition with not a lot of time – so I was just excited to play football," Swaby said.
Both players have settled in quickly since arriving, with Öling highlighting the warm welcome she’s received.
"Everyone has been welcoming and helping me so I can focus on football. Everything else has gone pretty smoothly."
Swaby agreed, saying: "Everyone’s been super helpful, getting me sorted off the field as well, so it’s been as smooth a transition as it could be."
With Palace reaching new ground in the FA Cup, both players are eager to push on.
Öling said: "It feels good – that’s why I’m here.
"I want to help the club and the team get as far as possible."
Swaby added: "It’s always exciting to be a part of history and we have a huge opportunity to make even more in the next round."
Öling and Swaby will be in action next Sunday, as Palace take on Manchester United in the Barclays Women's Super League.
Kicking off at 12:00 at Leigh Sports Village, you can follow Palace away from home by getting tickets for that game here!