Both players joined Palace in the January transfer window, as Kaminski looked to bolster her squad for the rest of the season.

Swaby got her first start for the club against Newcastle, with Öling replacing Indiah-Paige Riley at half-time to make her debut as well.

Speaking to Palace TV after the match, Öling said: "It felt good, we maybe didn't start the game in the best possible way, but we grew into it.

"We knew it was going to be hard to score, so it was just important to get the goal and keep the clean sheet – and that’s what we did today."

Öling, who joined Palace in the January window, admitted there was an adjustment period but was pleased to get her first minutes on the pitch.

"It's different playing for a new club and it always takes time, but I think this was a good game to get those first minutes in.

"Hopefully, I can keep growing and helping the team as much as possible," she said.