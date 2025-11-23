The Eagles set the tone early, with Ashleigh Weerden, Kirsty Howat, and Ruesha Littlejohn testing the Leicester defence before Howat opened the scoring.

Justine Vanhaevermaet’s towering header from Weerden’s pinpoint cross then doubled Palace’s advantage on 36 minutes.

Half-time substitute Annabel Blanchard made an instant impact, meeting Indiah-Paige Riley’s cross to fire into the back of the net shortly after the restart.

Littlejohn was shown a red card for violent conduct on the hour mark, leaving Palace to see out the remainder of the game with ten players. Even with 12 minutes of added time indicated by the fourth official, the Eagles held firm to secure an outstanding 3-0 victory.

The win sees Palace top Group D of the Subway Women’s League Cup on seven points, edging Leicester on goal difference. Now it’s time to vote for your TEN Player of the Match!