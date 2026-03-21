We were joined by Rachel Williams, Policy and Public Affairs Manager at Women in Sport, who presented eye-opening research on the current landscape for young Black athletes.

She said: “Women in Sport’s research showed that Black girls love sport. Almost twice as many Black girls than white British girls dream of reaching the top in sport.

"Sport is valued more highly by Black girls than any other group, for the joy and freedom it offers.

"But sport is currently failing Black girls. Black girls are the least active group of girls in England and 1 in 2 feel they have to downplay their cultural identity in sport. This isn’t ok.”