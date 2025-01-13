Barclays Women's Championship Newcastle United knocked out Middlesborough in the third round, before then beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 in the fourth round.

The fifth-round will take place on the weekend of the 8th/9th February.

Palace will first need to progress past Sheffield United, who they play on Tuesday, 14th January at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton with tickets for that game available here.

Should Palace progress to the next round, make sure to stay tuned on cpfc.co.uk, the official app and across our social media channels for confirmed ticketing details for the Adobe Women's FA Cup fifth-round.