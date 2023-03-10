Full-back Cowan (pictured above, right) links up with Palace again having initially departed the club last summer, after making 19 Women’s Championship appearances last season. The 27-year-old has also previously represented London City Lionesses and Millwall.

Wilson-White (left), meanwhile, is an England Schools FA youth international from Dorset, who joins the club from third-tier Bridgwater United FC Women, where she was named Young Player of the Year last season.

The defender was part of the side who reached the fourth round of the 21/22 Women’s FA Cup, keeping a clean shirt in a third-round win over Palace in the process.

On her return, Cowan said: “It’s amazing to be back – part of me feels like I’m home again!

“It’s such a nice feeling coming in, and being able to work with a team who I know and who have impacted my career so positively, I can’t thank them enough for having me back in.

“Everyone’s just been so welcoming. I’m very excited to be back, and I can’t wait to get going again properly.”

Wilson-White added: “This is an amazing opportunity for me, and luckily at the club I support. I can’t wait to get started.”

Everyone at Palace would like to welcome Leanne and Emily to the club and wish them the very best for their time in red and blue.