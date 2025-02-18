The 15-time champions of England will be coming to Sutton on Sunday, 30th March, kicking off at 14:00 – and we're aiming for a sell-out crowd to roar the Eagles on in a crucial London derby!

Please note both the date and time of this fixture are subject to change, should the fixture be selected for broadcast.

Please read the information below in full before purchasing your tickets.

📅 Match Details

Crystal Palace v Arsenal:

Opponent : Arsenal

: Arsenal Date : Sunday, 30th March

: Sunday, 30th March Time : 14:00

: 14:00 Competition : Barclays Women's Super League

: Barclays Women's Super League Venue: VBS Community Stadium

🎟 Early Bird Ticket Price

Early bird pricing available until 23:59 GMT on Sunday, 16th March.

Seated

Adults: £12

£12 Under-16s: £5

Standing

Adults: £10

£10 Under-16s: £5

ℹ️ Ticket Details