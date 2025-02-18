Crystal Palace will host Arsenal in the Barclays Women's Super League at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton on Sunday, 30th March – and early bird tickets are now available!
The 15-time champions of England will be coming to Sutton on Sunday, 30th March, kicking off at 14:00 – and we're aiming for a sell-out crowd to roar the Eagles on in a crucial London derby!
Please note both the date and time of this fixture are subject to change, should the fixture be selected for broadcast.
Please read the information below in full before purchasing your tickets.
📅 Match Details
Crystal Palace v Arsenal:
- Opponent: Arsenal
- Date: Sunday, 30th March
- Time: 14:00
- Competition: Barclays Women's Super League
- Venue: VBS Community Stadium
🎟 Early Bird Ticket Price
Early bird pricing available until 23:59 GMT on Sunday, 16th March.
Seated
- Adults: £12
- Under-16s: £5
Standing
- Adults: £10
- Under-16s: £5
ℹ️ Ticket Details
-
The early bird ticketing window will run until 23:59 GMT on Sunday, 16th March, from which point the tickets will then go on general sale at an increased price.
-
Digital Delivery: All tickets will be delivered digitally no later than 48 hours before kick-off. If you need assistance with ticketing, please contact boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk
-
Group Packages are available for this game, click here to make an enquiry!