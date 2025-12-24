We made our way down to the Sutton Christmas Market in late November, where market-goers could visit our very own Crystal Palace Women's stall.

There was free facepainting and a brand new wheel of fortune which people could spin to win lots of free prizes, including free tickets to our Festive Fixture against Birmingham, merchandise and more!

Pete the Eagle also came down to visit, and helped turn on the Sutton Christmas lights along with the Deputy Mayor of Sutton and Cheam Rotary Club's Santa Claus (who also made a recent appearance at our Festive Fixture!)

Check out the short video below to see more...