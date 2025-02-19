Palace will be travelling to Kingsmeadow, home of the five-time winners of the Women's FA Cup on Sunday, 9th March, kicking off at 14:30 GMT.

Away tickets for this fixture will be going on-sale at 15:00 GMT today. Please read the information in full below before purchasing your tickets.

📅 Match Details

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace:

Opponent : Chelsea

: Chelsea Date : Sunday, 9th March

: Sunday, 9th March Time : 14:30

: 14:30 Competition : Adobe Women's FA Cup

: Adobe Women's FA Cup Venue: Kingsmeadow

🎟 Ticket Price

On-sale from: 15:00, Wednesday, 19th February

15:00, Wednesday, 19th February Adult : £15

: £15 Senior (65+) : £7.50

: £7.50 Junior (Under 20): £7.50

ℹ️ Ticket Details