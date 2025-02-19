Palace will be travelling to Kingsmeadow, home of the five-time winners of the Women's FA Cup on Sunday, 9th March, kicking off at 14:30 GMT.
Away tickets for this fixture will be going on-sale at 15:00 GMT today. Please read the information in full below before purchasing your tickets.
📅 Match Details
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace:
- Opponent: Chelsea
- Date: Sunday, 9th March
- Time: 14:30
- Competition: Adobe Women's FA Cup
- Venue: Kingsmeadow
🎟 Ticket Price
- On-sale from: 15:00, Wednesday, 19th February
- Adult: £15
- Senior (65+): £7.50
- Junior (Under 20): £7.50
ℹ️ Ticket Details
- Tickets are pdf documents which will be issued no later than 48 hours to kick-off.
- Please click here to read the visiting supporters' guide.