Jamie-Lee Napier will take the number 3 shirt, whilst new loanees Eve Annets, Lola Brown, and Emma Watson will take 1, 12 and 16 respectively.
Deadline day signing Kirsty Howat will wear the number 10 shirt.
You can find the full list below:
|Squad number
|Player
|1
|Eve Annets
|3
|Jamie-Lee Napier
|4
|Chloë Arthur
|5
|My Cato
|6
|Aimee Everett
|7
|Isabella Sibley
|8
|Molly-Mae Sharpe
|9
|Elise Hughes
|10
|Kirsty Howat
|11
|Ashleigh Weerden
|12
|Lola Brown
|14
|Josie Green
|15
|Hayley Nolan
|16
|Emma Watson
|17
|Annabel Blanchard
|18
|Justine Vanhaevermaet
|19
|Milla-Maj Majasaari
|20
|Indiah-Paige Riley
|24
|Shanade Hopcroft
|27
|Abbie Larkin
|29
|Allyson Swaby
|30
|Shae Yañez