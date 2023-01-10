Dean Davenport’s Palace side impressed in beating Watford 5-1 in the third round on Sunday, with goals from Hollie Olding, Annabel Blanchard (two), Polly Doran and Elise Hughes.

Palace will now travel to take on fellow Women’s Championship outfit Durham at Maiden Castle on Sunday, 29th January. Kick-off will be at 12:00 GMT.

The fixture adds to a busy January schedule for Palace Women, whose next home game is against London City Lionesses at 18:00 GMT on Sunday 15th January.

Tickets for are available for the game from £5* for Season Ticket holders and Members, and can be purchased here.

Please note that ticket prices will increase on match day for purchases made online and at the stadium.