State of play
Palace Women sit second in the Women’s Championship, just a single point behind Sunderland with a game in hand – but the title race is not just a two-horse affair, with Southampton and Charlton both level on points with Palace but behind on goal difference.
The Eagles suffered defeat last time out against Sheffield United, but could go top at the weekend should results go their way.
Laura Kaminski’s side are aiming for the highest finish in the club’s history, and can take a huge step towards doing so with victory at Selhurst Park.
The match
Palace are taking on bottom-of-the-table Watford, looking to emulate their 3-0 success on the road in November.
The Eagles are comfortably the highest scorers in the division, having found the back of the net 44 times, 11 more than the next highest and nearly double that of league leaders Sunderland.
Elise Hughes and co. will be in the mood for more goals on Sunday, in front of thousands at Selhurst Park.