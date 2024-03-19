The run-in

There are just five games to play in the Women’s Championship, with Palace travelling to the North East to face Durham after their clash with Watford at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles host Birmingham City in April before facing Lewes on the road, with the final day welcoming a mammoth clash with title-rivals Sunderland in south London.

Every point will be crucial from here on in…

Your support

The Eagles’ third Selhurst Park fixture of the season – after Southampton and Sheffield United – is set to be a cracker, and with a club-record 4,442 tickets sold for the match against the Saints, we are hoping for a similarly huge occasion this time around!

The squad have spoken on multiple occasions this season of how much your support means to them, and they will need your backing now more than ever, so make sure you get down to Selhurst Park and get behind the team!

As Kaminski herself said following the Southampton game at Selhurst: "It was a great game for the neutral with seven goals, and the fans had a great day because there were loads of fans young and old at the ground watching the game, which is fantastic.

“The atmosphere the fans have created for us to play at home has been electric this season.

"When we're at home, we really feel them there, and they help with our intensity. They help us with our belief. They make players feel loved. We love them being at the ground.”

Midfielder Kirsten Reilly added: “It was amazing. We heard them from the first minute until the last.

“It was really nice to have everyone down. Hopefully we’ll be able to keep building our attendances for future games as well, but it was really nice to have everyone there.”

With all the key details below, what are you waiting for?