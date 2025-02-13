Following further assessment, we can confirm that Everett suffered ligament damage in her foot in our recent match against Brighton & Hove Albion and will require surgery, with her expected return date to be assessed in due course.

Nolan, meanwhile, has sustained a hamstring injury which could rule the defender out until the April international window, although her rehabilitation in this time will be closely monitored.

The club wishes both players a full and speedy recovery, and looks forward to their return to the pitch in due course.