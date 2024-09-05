Your child could be one of the lucky few to walk out with the players and be a part of our historic WSL season, starting with our first home game against Chelsea at Selhurst Park on Friday, 27th September (kick-off 19:30 BST).
Full details of the package are below:
- Full new official CPFC home, away or goalkeeper kit.
- Two match tickets, with one being for the mascot.
- Mascot’s photograph in the digital matchday programme.
- Free digital programme.
- Exclusive Crystal Palace F.C. Women’s mascot certificate.
- Pre-match changing room tour.
- Meet the CPFC first team and manager pre-match to get one item of merchandise signed (mascot only – CPFC photographer to take photos).
- Lead the CPFC players out onto the pitch prior to kick-off.
- A link to all photos taken on the day sent to you 4-5 days after the game to download and use at your convenience.
This exclusive Women’s Mascot package is available for £125 for Grade A games and £100 for Grade B games, based on the list below.
Grade A games
All fixture dates and kick-off times subject to change. Kick-off times currently scheduled for 14:00 BST unless otherwise stated.
- Chelsea – Friday, 27th September (19:30) – Buy online now
- Manchester City – Sunday, 3rd November
- Manchester United – Sunday, 15th December
- Arsenal – Sunday, 30th March
Grade B games
- Brighton & Hove Albion – Sunday, 13th October – Buy online now
- Everton – Sunday, 10th November
- Tottenham – Sunday, 26th January
- Liverpool – Sunday, 2nd March
- Aston Villa – Sunday, 16th March
- West Ham United – Sunday, 27th April
- Leicester City – Sunday, 4th May