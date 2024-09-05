Your child could be one of the lucky few to walk out with the players and be a part of our historic WSL season, starting with our first home game against Chelsea at Selhurst Park on Friday, 27th September (kick-off 19:30 BST).

Full details of the package are below:

Full new official CPFC home, away or goalkeeper kit.

Two match tickets, with one being for the mascot.

Mascot’s photograph in the digital matchday programme.

Free digital programme.

Exclusive Crystal Palace F.C. Women’s mascot certificate.

Pre-match changing room tour.

Meet the CPFC first team and manager pre-match to get one item of merchandise signed (mascot only – CPFC photographer to take photos).

Lead the CPFC players out onto the pitch prior to kick-off.

A link to all photos taken on the day sent to you 4-5 days after the game to download and use at your convenience.

This exclusive Women’s Mascot package is available for £125 for Grade A games and £100 for Grade B games, based on the list below.

Grade A games

All fixture dates and kick-off times subject to change. Kick-off times currently scheduled for 14:00 BST unless otherwise stated.

Chelsea – Friday, 27th September (19:30) – Buy online now

– Friday, 27th September (19:30) – Buy online now Manchester City – Sunday, 3rd November

– Sunday, 3rd November Manchester United – Sunday, 15th December

– Sunday, 15th December Arsenal – Sunday, 30th March

Grade B games