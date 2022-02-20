Preview

Going into the game this weekend, Coventry have been in relatively poor form, failing to record a win in five league games.

Palace have won two of their last five games after a sensational start to the season. However, Dean Davenport’s side will hope to continue their winning run after beating AFC Sunderland 1-0 last weekend.

Coventry sit bottom in the league table, with the Eagles up in fifth.

Previous meeting

The Eagles managed to seal their first away win of the season the last time they faced Coventry in the Women’s Championship. The five-goal game saw both teams come close to the win, however goals from Kirsty Barton, Gracie Pearse and Shiv Wilson helped Palace cruise to three points.

How to follow remotely

Live coverage of the fixture will be shown on the FA Player. It’s free to sign up to and allows you to watch live matches and video on demand.