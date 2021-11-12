Previous Meetings

In their most recent meeting, Charlton took the lead early in the first half as midfielder Lois Heuchan nodded past Chloe Morgan. It looked to be all over for the Eagles until a last-minute own goal from Charlton’s Shauna Vassell levelled the score, causing the points to be shared in dramatic fashion.

Preview

The Eagles have been in fine form, picking up eight points from their last five games. In their last game they shocked league leaders Durham with a thrilling 3-1 win; goals from Bianca Baptiste, Shiv Wilson and a stoppage time shocker from Millie Farrow sealed the deal and saw them take those all-important three points.

The win against Durham meant Palace extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to five games and increased their goal tally, scoring nine times in the last five fixtures.

Going into the women’s football weekend clash, Charlton have been in relatively poor form, with the side failing to score in three of their last five games. Their most recent fixture against Sheffield United left them sharing the points after a goalless draw, meaning they have only picked up seven points in their last five games.

In the league the Addicks sit one point above Palace in 4th place.

Match Details

Sunday, 14th November

14:00 GMT

Hayes Lane

How to follow

FA Player

Live coverage of the fixture will be shown on FA Player. It’s free to sign up to and allows you to watch live matches and video on demand.

Social Media

You can check out our Instagram for all of the pre-match build-up and our official Twitter page is bringing you the up-to-the-minute match updates, eye-catching photos and more.