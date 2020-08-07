Last season, Dean Davenport’s side faced the Addicks once, with the coronavirus-enforced end to the campaign coming just days before Palace were due to make the trip to Charlton’s ground, Oakwood.

Furthermore, Leigh Nicol could very well make her debut for the south Londoners against Charlton, the club the Eagles signed the former Scotland Under-23s international from last month.

It is back-to-back London derbies for Palace, with London City Lionesses being welcomed to Hayes Lane on Saturday 12th September, for a 7pm kick-off. It promises to be a blockbuster return to Bromley for Davenport’s side with six new additions to the squad already made this summer, with plenty of Women’s Super League and Champions League experience amongst them.

