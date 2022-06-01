The players are as follows: Bianca Baptiste, Hannah Churchill, Grace Coombs, Leanne Cowan, Millie Farrow, Alex Hennessy, Sophie McLean, Kate Natkiel, Emily Orman, Gracie Pearse and Siobhan Wilson.

Dean Davenport’s team worked phenomenally throughout 2021/22 to earn themselves a highest-ever fourth-place finish, breaking multiple records for the club. Each of the above players played a significant part in that achievement.

The club is grateful to them for their dedication and time. We wish them all the very best and know they will be warmly welcomed whenever visiting Hayes Lane in future.