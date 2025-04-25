Palace will be capping off their maiden Barclays Women's Super League campaign with a trip to the Joie Stadium, home of the 2016 WSL winners on Saturday, 10th May, kicking off at 12:30 BST.
Away tickets for this fixture are on sale now, and can you buy them here!
Please read the information in full below before purchasing your tickets.
📅 Match Details
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace:
- Opponent: Manchester City
- Date: Saturday, 10th May
- Time: 12:30
- Competition: Barclays Women's Super League
- Venue: The Joie Stadium
🎟 Ticket Price
-
Adult: £12
-
16 - 21 years: £9
-
Senior (65+): £9
-
Under 16: £6*
-
Wheelchair/Ambulant: £9
*Under 16 Wheelchair/Ambulant will pay £6
ℹ️ Ticket Details
- All tickets are allocated seating.
- Tickets will be provided as digital tickets no later than 24 hours prior to kick off, any supporter who cannot facilitate digital tickets can collect a paper ticket on the day of the game.
- To arrange this, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk with the subject bar 'Manchester City Women's ticket collection'.