Football Manager will introduce the women’s game for the first time in its upcoming release, with both the Barclays Women’s Super League and Barclays Women’s Super League 2 being fully playable from the dugout.

This exciting new feature means that players will be able to take control of Crystal Palace Women, complete with official player photos, club logos, and kits.

This will be the first time fans can manage their favourite Palace Women players, from Molly-Mae Sharpe to Abbie Larkin, giving you the chance to lead the Eagles to glory.

With the 2025/26 WSL and WSL2 seasons set to be the biggest yet, this partnership offers a new way for fans to connect with the team.

Miles Jacobson, Studio Director at Sports Interactive, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome the Barclays Women’s Super League and Women’s Super League 2 to the Football Manager family for FM26.

“Managers and figures within the league have been integral to the introduction of Women’s Football to our games, so it was only right that the leagues themselves were authentically represented too."

Football Manager 26 will launch across all platforms on Tuesday, 4th November.