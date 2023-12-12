Blackburn play in the Women’s Championship alongside Palace, and currently sit sixth in the table with five wins from 10 matches.

The Eagles ran out 4-0 winners when the two sides met at Ewood Park in October.

Palace will face Blackburn on Sunday 14th January 2023, with kick-off time, ticketing and potential broadcast details to be announced in due course.

The fourth-round draw also saw top-flight teams will enter the competition for the first time.

The Eagles will be looking to go further than last season, when they defeated Watford 5-1 in the third round, but fell in the fourth away at Durham.

