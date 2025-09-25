Crystal Palace Women are excited to announce that fans can now use our Click & Collect service for retail orders on home matchdays at the VBS Community Stadium.
This new service offers a more convenient way to get your hands on official club merchandise.
Starting with our next home match against Newcastle United, which kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday, 5th October, you can place an order online and pick it up at the stadium!
To use it, simply place your order on our official online store before the cut-off time of 12:00 BST on Wednesday, 1st October.
Make sure you select the 'Collect from a Store' option at checkout. You will then be able to choose the VBS Community Stadium from the list before completing your purchase.
Your order will then be ready for you to collect on Sunday, 5th October prior to kick-off at the VBS Community Stadium Main Reception.
Ordering ahead means you're guaranteed a wider range of products, including personalised items, allowing you to represent Palace Women exactly how you want on matchday.
When you collect your order, we require a copy of your order confirmation or ready for collection email/text as well as proof of ID.
Please collect your order within 21 days, if not collected your order will be returned to Selhurst Park until collection. After 30 days, this cannot be refunded or exchanged.
Click the button below for more information.