This new service offers a more convenient way to get your hands on official club merchandise.

Starting with our next home match against Newcastle United, which kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday, 5th October, you can place an order online and pick it up at the stadium!

To use it, simply place your order on our official online store before the cut-off time of 12:00 BST on Wednesday, 1st October.

Make sure you select the 'Collect from a Store' option at checkout. You will then be able to choose the VBS Community Stadium from the list before completing your purchase.

Your order will then be ready for you to collect on Sunday, 5th October prior to kick-off at the VBS Community Stadium Main Reception.