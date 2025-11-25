Palace will host the Gunners on either the 20th or the 21st December with kick-off time, ticketing and potential broadcast details to be announced in due course.

The Eagles will be looking to reach a first-ever League Cup semi-final, having lost late on to Leicester City in the 2020/21 quarter-final.

Should Palace progress beyond Arsenal, they will face the winner of Manchester United's game against Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-final.

