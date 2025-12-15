A replay of last year's quarter-final, Palace will take on Chelsea away from home with kick-off time, venue, ticketing and potential broadcast details to be announced in due course.

The tie will take place across the weekend of Saturday 17th - Sunday, 18th January 2026.

The fourth-round draw sees the 12 teams from the Barclays Women's Super League enter the competition for the first time, along with the 20 winners of the third-round ties.

