Palace will make the trip to the Dripping Pan on Sunday, 14th December, with kick-off time, ticketing and potential broadcast details to be announced in due course.

The third-round draw sees teams from the Barclays Women's Super League 2 enter the competition for the first time.

The Eagles will be looking to go further than last season, when they reached a historic first-ever quarter-final against Chelsea.

Stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk, the official App and across our social media channels for confirmed ticketing and potential broadcast details.