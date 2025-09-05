Tickets are now available for Palace Women's first home game of the new BWSL2 season, with the Eagles taking on Southampton at the VBS Community Stadium at 14:00 on Sunday, 14th September.

Click here to secure your seat!

Jo Potter

Though not a new signing, manager Jo Potter was the first new face to join Palace this summer.

The 40-year-old joined the club following an impressive two-year spell in charge of Scottish Women's Premier League side Rangers as well as a stint as assistant manager at Birmingham City.

During her time in Glasgow, Potter won a cup double in both of her seasons in charge, delivering four trophies in total.

Speaking after joining Palace, she said: "I’m extremely honoured to join Crystal Palace and looking forward to coming in and hitting the ground running.

“I know there’s huge ambition running throughout the club. I had a really good conversation with Steve Parish and could see how important the women’s team are to him and his aspirations for this club."