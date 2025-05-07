It was a hard-fought affair at the Meadowbank Football Ground in Dorking, with Palace putting three goals past a well-disciplined Dorking team.

Palace were once again the outstanding team in the tournament, beating Richmond Park U14 Girls 5-1 in the semi-finals and Epsom & Ewell Colts 9-0 in the quarter-finals.

Despite this being the 10th time the team has won the trophy, this was the first time the team has won the competition since being part of the academy.

Congratulations to all the players and coaching staff on a fantastic achievement and another impressive victory in this tournament, a promising sign of what’s to come for the future.