Describing how she and the team felt at full-time on Sunday, Potter said: "It was a weird one really, because we were happy that we scored four really good goals, but we weren't happy with the goals that we conceded.

"We need to be a little bit more difficult for teams to play against. For some of the chances that they had, it was difficult to see us conceding four goals.

"But, I thought there was an improvement in our play from the week before, which is really important. We've got to keep pushing. We've got to keep looking forward. We're trying to get the team to play a new way and buy into that, and they're doing it."

The quality of Palace's attacking play was a significant positive, which Potter attributes to the team's preparation.

She said: "We knew we would get chances. We knew what positions we could get into if we moved the ball into certain areas and got Southampton into that low block that they like to get into - the girls did that excellently."