Our home clash against Sheffield United kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday, 9th November.
You can secure your tickets for this game by clicking the button below!
Crystal Palace Women's matchday on Sunday, November 9th against Sheffield United will proudly celebrate Palace for All - a club-wide campaign that states proudly that Crystal Palace F.C. is an inclusive and diverse club, and that everybody is welcome here.
Palace for All champions Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) across both the Football Club and the Palace for Life Foundation.
It encompasses a range of campaigns, matchday activations, and initiatives that consistently underpin this critical work.
Crystal Palace's EDI effort is structured around four core strategic areas: Employee Engagement, Fan Engagement, Community Engagement, and Learning & Development.
Supporting and driving these areas are our dedicated internal Working Groups. These groups focus on vital topics like gender, wellbeing, and general EDI, and are comprised of staff from every department across the club. They are essential to pushing our strategy forward and guaranteeing that inclusion is seamlessly built into all our operations.
Fans should visit the Fanzone for a variety of exciting activations, including specific giveaways tied to the event.
After the final whistle, we strongly encourage all fans to complete the Fan Survey to share any feedback or specific concerns related to EDI. Alternatively, you can always reach us directly via email at inclusion@cpfc.co.uk.
Together, our message is loud and clear: everybody is welcome at Crystal Palace F.C.
Click the button below to read more about our EDI strategy.
In line with the wider Palace for All commitment, there will be a range of giveaways and community-focused entertainment throughout the day. Giveaway prizes include:
The Women of SE25 will have their own station in the Fanzone where they will hand out song sheets so you can follow along with the chants, as well as Palace for All wristbands and Palace for All string bags.
They will also have QR codes where you can follow their Instagram page, join their WhatsApp group, and find out more about the supporters group.
In recognition of Black History Month, Crystal Palace, in collaboration with The FA and Surrey FA, launched an exhibition on the 24th October titled 'Celebrating Black Legacy in British Football', in an event at Selhurst Park.
Celebrating Black Legacy in British Football was created to showcase a number of pioneers who shaped the game and their wider impact on society, with a particular focus on South London and Surrey.
The exhibition aims to shine a light on the achievements of Black football pioneers, share their journeys with our communities, and encourage people to think about the foundations today’s players and society are built on.
After initially being displayed at Palace’s Academy, and following a successful launch event at Selhurst - the exhibition will be displayed in the Selhurst Park Fanzone for Palace v Brentford on the 1st November and in the VBS Fanzone for Palace Women v Sheffield United on the 9th November.
It will then be displayed across local grassroots clubs, allowing people across South London and Surrey to learn from and connect with this history.
Come visit the exhibition in our Fanzone to read about Palace players past and present, from Wilfried Zaha to Allyson Swaby, as well other Black British sporting icons that helped pave the way for the next generation.
Make sure you get your tickets by clicking the button below!