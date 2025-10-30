Palace for All champions Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) across both the Football Club and the Palace for Life Foundation.

It encompasses a range of campaigns, matchday activations, and initiatives that consistently underpin this critical work.

Crystal Palace's EDI effort is structured around four core strategic areas: Employee Engagement, Fan Engagement, Community Engagement, and Learning & Development.

Supporting and driving these areas are our dedicated internal Working Groups. These groups focus on vital topics like gender, wellbeing, and general EDI, and are comprised of staff from every department across the club. They are essential to pushing our strategy forward and guaranteeing that inclusion is seamlessly built into all our operations.

Fans should visit the Fanzone for a variety of exciting activations, including specific giveaways tied to the event.

After the final whistle, we strongly encourage all fans to complete the Fan Survey to share any feedback or specific concerns related to EDI. Alternatively, you can always reach us directly via email at inclusion@cpfc.co.uk.

Together, our message is loud and clear: everybody is welcome at Crystal Palace F.C.

Click the button below to read more about our EDI strategy.