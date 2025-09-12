It was a narrow defeat for Palace Women in their Women's Super League 2 curtain-raiser, losing 1-0 to Charlton Athletic. The Scotland defender made her Palace debut at The Valley, and this week she reflected on the match and looked ahead to Sunday's game against Southampton.

Tickets are still available for our home opener against Southampton, which kicks off at 14:00 on Sunday, 14th September.

Click here to get your tickets now!

Reflecting on the game against Charlton, Napier believes the team showed promise despite the final result.

She said: “I think we started the game well and had a lot of good possession and created some good opportunities, especially in the first half.

"However, they were able to capitalise on our mistake and get the goal to win them the game, which is tough but that’s what the WSL2 is like."

Napier stressed the importance of learning and moving on.

"We need to be better and more clinical and take our chances and create more clear-cut chances.

"We've analysed and reflected on the game, and we will learn from it and go again this weekend. It’s a long season and one result doesn’t determine our season. We’re really looking forward to getting back out there to put on a good performance," she said.