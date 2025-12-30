9th February, 2025 - Palace Women v Newcastle United

Palace Women made history in the Adobe Women's FA Cup, as they reached the quarter-final stage for the first time ever.

After a 6-1 drubbing of Sheffield United in the fourth-round, only Newcastle stood in the way of a place in the last eight.

The Magpies held firm for 80 minutes, but a goal from Ashleigh Weerden on 81 minutes and an Abbie Larkin strike at the death confirmed a 2-0 win for the Eagles, and a first-ever place in the quarter-final.

Palace lost 1-0 away to eventual winners Chelsea in the next round, but history was made in getting to the quarter-final stage.