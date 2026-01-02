Originally due to take place on Sunday 11th January, the broadcast selection of Sheffield United men's FA Cup clash against Mansfield Town, also at Bramall Lane, created a fixture clash.

Sheffield United have tried to source an alternative venue to ensure the fixture remained on the same date, but after dialogue with WSL Football and a formal request to move the fixture - the match will remain at Bramall Lane and will be played on the Monday instead.

Match Details

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace Women

Monday, 12th January

19:00 GMT kick-off

Barclays Women's Super League 2

Bramall Lane

Tickets are now on sale for away fans, read below for more information.