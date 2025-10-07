Jo Potter's side first take on Portsmouth in the Barclays Women's Super League 2 after the international break, kicking off at 14:00 on Sunday, 2nd November at Westleigh Park.

Details about the game and where you can buy tickets can be found below.

Match Details

Portsmouth Women vs Crystal Palace:

Opponent: Portsmouth Women

Date: Sunday, 2nd November

Time: 14:00

Competition: Barclays Women's Super League 2

Venue: Westleigh Park, Havant

Buy tickets here!

Ticket Price

Adult: £8.00

Over 64: £6.00

Under 18: £2.00

Under 14: £1.00

Important Information