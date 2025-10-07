Jo Potter's side first take on Portsmouth in the Barclays Women's Super League 2 after the international break, kicking off at 14:00 on Sunday, 2nd November at Westleigh Park.
Details about the game and where you can buy tickets can be found below.
Match Details
Portsmouth Women vs Crystal Palace:
- Opponent: Portsmouth Women
- Date: Sunday, 2nd November
- Time: 14:00
- Competition: Barclays Women's Super League 2
- Venue: Westleigh Park, Havant
- Buy tickets here!
Ticket Price
-
Adult: £8.00
-
Over 64: £6.00
-
Under 18: £2.00
-
Under 14: £1.00
Important Information
- Tickets will be delivered as PDFs that you can print at home.
- Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.
- If supporters require a carers ticket, this will need to be booked by calling the ticket office - 03456461898.