Crystal Palace Women's Manager Jo Potter gave her thoughts at full-time, after she saw her team nab a late winner away at Sheffield United.
Debutant Hayley Ladd was the matchwinner, with her curled free-kick sailing past Sian Rogers on the 86th minute to secure all three points for the Eagles.
The 1-0 win marked Palace's fourth Barclays Women's Super League 2 win in a row, putting them just three points off of a play-off position.
Speaking to Palace TV at full-time, Potter was glad to get the win in Yorkshire.
She was quick to praise the opposition, saying: "It was difficult. I think we took a while to get going. We knew coming back in after the festive break that the first one back is always telling.
"It's never an easy place to come to. They're a resilient team - you could see the types of blocks that they were making, bodies on the line.
"They're a team with a lot of heart and they don't stop. So we knew we had to be careful in transition moments and watching them counter-attacking when we're getting pinned in their half."
It was a real moment of quality for Hayley to step up and stick it in the top corner—Jo Potter
Potter continued: "We created lots of chances and it was a real moment of quality for Hayley to step up and stick it in the top corner.
"And that's what the main thing was, coming up here, getting three points and then moving on to the next one."
The Palace boss was also keen to heap praise on new signing Ladd: "I thought she was outstanding from minute one when she came on.
"She made such a difference to us - I think you can see the little things that she does that most people probably won't notice. But if you watch Hayley, you notice it a lot.
"She's got really good qualities. She can read the game. She reads the flight of the ball.
"She can head. She can tackle with both feet. Her timing's unbelievable.
"It's a really exciting signing for us and she just showed that tonight, so I'm really, really, really proud of her and ecstatic for her tonight!"
Next up for the Eagles is a trip to Kingsmeadow, where they take on Chelsea in the fourth-round in the Adobe Women's FA Cup.
Looking ahead to the clash against the WSL champions, Potter said: "It's a short turnaround. Obviously, we're playing Monday night and we're playing early again on Saturday. So, it's a quick turnaround.
"We've got to make sure that we do our work. We've got to rest, recover, go again. It's going to be a tough game.
"When we're playing against these type of teams, we've made a good account of ourselves, like against Arsenal before Christmas.
"So, we'll be looking to do the same. We're not naive to think that they're not world-class players, but we've got to make sure we get our game plan right and take them as far as we can.
"You never know, especially if you look at the chances we created against Arsenal. So, if we can do that again, it'll be a good day for us."
Palace kick off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday, you can get away tickets by clicking the button below.