Debutant Hayley Ladd was the matchwinner, with her curled free-kick sailing past Sian Rogers on the 86th minute to secure all three points for the Eagles.

The 1-0 win marked Palace's fourth Barclays Women's Super League 2 win in a row, putting them just three points off of a play-off position.

Speaking to Palace TV at full-time, Potter was glad to get the win in Yorkshire.

She was quick to praise the opposition, saying: "It was difficult. I think we took a while to get going. We knew coming back in after the festive break that the first one back is always telling.

"It's never an easy place to come to. They're a resilient team - you could see the types of blocks that they were making, bodies on the line.

"They're a team with a lot of heart and they don't stop. So we knew we had to be careful in transition moments and watching them counter-attacking when we're getting pinned in their half."