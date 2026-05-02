The Eagles clinched a historic promotion back to the top-flight, with a 6-1 win over Portsmouth Women on the final day of the season sealing their spot in Sutton.

Goals from Molly Sharpe, Ashleigh Weerden (two), Kirsty Howat, Annabel Blanchard and Elise Hughes capped an outstanding Palace performance in a must-win match, with Palace turning on the style in the second-half to produce their biggest win of the season at the perfect time.

Considering the Eagles won just one of their opening eight matches – but went on to win 12 of their last 14 – promotion capped an extraordinary season and achievement.

Potter, promoted in her first season as Palace Manager, smiled: “We're unsure if it's been done previously! From my knowledge, I don't think there's been a team that's been relegated and bounced back up immediately.

“It takes so much, there's a complete rebuild. You're trying to build a whole new environment, a whole new structure. The players change, they come and go, and it's a lot of work to get through.

“But you know what? We've stuck to it, we've dug in, we've put in the hours, and the players have shown their quality in the second-half.

“I think you could see the nerves of the first-half [of today’s game, which was 1-1]. But we always knew what we were capable of. We believed that we had some of the best players in the league in our changing room, that could always just change a game and light up a game.

“I'm pleased for absolutely every single one of them.”