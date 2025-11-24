Speaking to Palace TV after the game, she said: "I'm extremely proud of the players, you know, I think we showed everything that we've been working towards over the past few weeks.

"I always know they're going to create goal-scoring chances; it was whether we could keep a clean sheet, which we've been working towards.”

The manager noted that the level of performance was a testament to the squad’s quality and commitment.

“The levels that the girls got through today just showed our quality and our class, and the challenge for us now is to keep producing that.

"We've managed to get through in a really difficult competition with some really quality teams in our group, so we're really proud of that.

"For me, the girls dug in and showed everything that we were about today, in possession and out of possession.

"It was a massive performance to go down to ten players and then play an extra 12 minutes of extra time.

"So, extremely proud of the group today, every single one of them. They stood up and were accounted for and we're well-deserved winners in my opinion,” she said.