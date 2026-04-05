You can watch her full Palace TV interview using the embedded link above!

Kirsty Howat's first-half goal proved to be the difference in Sutton, as Palace ran out 1-0 winners.

Potter spoke to Palace TV at full-time, and was quick to praise the defensive performance at the VBS Community Stadium.

She said: "I think it was a really gritty performance. I don't think it wasn't our best day in possession, you could see that.

"It is a different battle to what you face against teams at the top of the league.

"I thought we showed a lot of character, especially to keep bodies on the line, keep blocking, keep a clean sheet again, which is crucial, and come away with three points."