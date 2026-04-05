Crystal Palace Women's Manager Jo Potter gave her thoughts after a tight 1-0 win over Ipswich Town in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.
You can watch her full Palace TV interview using the embedded link above!
Kirsty Howat's first-half goal proved to be the difference in Sutton, as Palace ran out 1-0 winners.
Potter spoke to Palace TV at full-time, and was quick to praise the defensive performance at the VBS Community Stadium.
She said: "I think it was a really gritty performance. I don't think it wasn't our best day in possession, you could see that.
"It is a different battle to what you face against teams at the top of the league.
"I thought we showed a lot of character, especially to keep bodies on the line, keep blocking, keep a clean sheet again, which is crucial, and come away with three points."
Howat added a seventh goal to her tally with her goal on 16 minutes, whilst Ashleigh Weerden recorded her ninth assist of the season - equalling Kosovare Asllani's record in the women's second tier.
The Palace boss spoke about her winger's performances this season, and what an asset she has been throughout the campaign.
"Ashleigh's been super consistent. I think it's just shown with the work she's done this year. We've got her in a really good place.
"I think being able to take a talent like that and utilise it and find the best way for Ashleigh to play - I think we've managed to do that.
"We've got a really good working relationship and I think she's thriving. There's all that and there's more to come.
"She wants to score more goals. She wants to get more assists. She's an absolute winner. She's been key for us this season and she keeps coming up trumps," Potter said.
There was another milestone reached at the other end of the pitch as loanee Lucy Newell made her debut for Palace.
Speaking on her latest debutant, Potter said: "I am super pleased for her. I said before the game, actually, that it's been a long time coming for her.
"She's been working her socks off and waiting for a moment, and it's come around by an injury to somebody else, but she stayed ready. She stayed ready to go.
"Her professionalism has been outstanding and that's why she's got a chance today and she's came in.
"She's helped the team keep a clean sheet and she'll just progress from here. She's been brilliant."
The victory over Ipswich extended Palace's unbeaten streak to five games, and made it 11 wins out of the last 13 games in the league.
This incredible run has seen Palace rise to third-place in the WSL2 with two games remaining and five points separating them from fourth-place Newcastle.
One more win would confirm Palace's place in the promotion playoffs on Saturday, 23rd May - with automatic promotion still a possibility for the Eagles as well.
Looking to the final two games of the season, Potter said: "We've been on an unbelievable run, we've hit some real good form at important moments but we've sustained it for a long time now.
"So, I think that's really key for me and really pleasing that we've managed to sustain that pressure and keep going and grinding week on week and pulling off performances and pulling off three points.
"We need to keep doing that because there's two games to go and who knows what can happen."
Many players in Potter's side are now set to go away for the April international break, before they return on Sunday, 26th April with a trip to Sunderland.
Following that will be the final game of the regular season - Portsmouth at home on Saturday, 2nd May.
Kicking off at 15:00 at the VBS Community Stadium, tickets are available via the button below!