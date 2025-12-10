She spoke to the media in her pre-match press conference, which you can watch on Palace TV, embedded above.

Potter is a three-time FA Cup finalist and two-time winner, having lifted the trophy with Arsenal in 2004 and Birmingham City in 2012.

Speaking about what the competition means to her and her squad, she said: "We had a good conversation about it this morning, about what the FA Cup means and how the history of the competition is massive in this country.

"I was lucky enough to play in three, I've won two and it still holds one of the best memories that I've got of playing football.

"We've got a lot of special memories of it and we want to try and push on in every competition, and use the momentum of the last few weeks into this game."