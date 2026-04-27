Crystal Palace Women's Manager Jo Potter spoke to Palace TV after a 2-1 victory in Sunderland moved her side one step closer to promotion.
You can watch her Palace TV interview, embedded above!
First-half goals from Annabel Blanchard and Ashleigh Weerden saw Palace race into a 2-0 lead.
Despite a 48th minute goal from Sunderland's Katy Watson, the Eagles held on to claim a precious three points in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.
Speaking about her team's performance, Potter said: " Yes, I thought we started off extremely well. You could see in the first-half that we were dominating.
"I thought we were unlucky not to be further ahead at half-time.
"We always know it's a dangerous scoreline. We spoke about it at half-time with the players, saying that the third goal is really important.
"Unfortunately, they came out and started the second-half strong, which we knew they would.
"We weren't quite at it second-half, but we showed a lot of character to stay in the game, keep them at bay, and not allow them many more chances on goal."
The game also marked Blanchard's 100th appearance for Palace, which she commemorated with a goal.
Potter spoke about the importance of her midfielder, and how crucial she has been to Palace's recent success.
"I think she's so influential in the team and how we play and she's come on leaps and bounds this year.
"I think the growth and what we've seen in her, both on and off the pitch, has been incredible.
"You guys won't see it off the pitch, but we definitely see it day in, day out. She's a pivotal part of this group and she's a winner.
"She wants the best. She's never happy. She's never settled and it's great.
"There are times where I have to tell her: 'we're doing well, you're doing good' - but she always wants more.
"And I think that shows the character that she is. And that first goal today was super important for us.
"We'd done some work in the week individually with her and she took everything on board and managed to come up with a really important goal for us.
"And she's done that throughout the season," Potter said.
The win in the North East cemented a position in the promotion playoff at a minimum, but favourable results elsewhere mean that Palace can earn automatic promotion to the Women's Super League with a win on Saturday.
Speaking on the importance of the win, Potter said: "Super proud, super happy for the players, that puts us in a really good position now.
"I think that's at least third spot secured, which is huge for us. So, yeah, we're really, really pleased, really happy to come away winners because it's not easy to come up here and take any points."
Potter reflected on Palace's progress throughout the season, where the team have won an astonishing 12 out of the last 14 league games.
"It was only October, November time when we were sat in 11th, and now we're here and pushing for promotion.
"I'm not sure many other teams would be able to achieve what we've done after the start that we had.
"It's not like we've lost loads of games. We had quite a few draws in there. But the character to keep going and stay resilient and keep climbing that table.
"To go from that position to the position that we are in now with a chance to do something extremely important - it's unheard of.
"And it's all down to the players and the group in there, the staff. My staff have been relentless with me all along the way.
"And the players have really, really bought into it and managed to bring it to life.
"It's crazy to think that a few months ago where we were sat and where we are now and it doesn't go unnoticed. It's something that we definitely reflect on.
"We're really proud to be in a position that we are," she said.
Relegated Portsmouth stand in the way of Palace and a place in the WSL, and Potter gave her thoughts on what the focus needs to be on Saturday.
She said: "Win the game. Win the game, first and foremost. We've got to.
"I think people are probably getting fed up of me saying the same thing, but it's the next game and we've been doing really well at that.
"We are not been getting too far ahead of ourselves. We've not been thinking too much into the future.
"At this point of the season, it's really easy for players to take their eye off the ball, but they haven't.
"They've been absolutely outstanding - I can't credit them all enough, actually. They've been brilliant."
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