The win in the North East cemented a position in the promotion playoff at a minimum, but favourable results elsewhere mean that Palace can earn automatic promotion to the Women's Super League with a win on Saturday.

Speaking on the importance of the win, Potter said: "Super proud, super happy for the players, that puts us in a really good position now.

"I think that's at least third spot secured, which is huge for us. So, yeah, we're really, really pleased, really happy to come away winners because it's not easy to come up here and take any points."

Potter reflected on Palace's progress throughout the season, where the team have won an astonishing 12 out of the last 14 league games.

"It was only October, November time when we were sat in 11th, and now we're here and pushing for promotion.

"I'm not sure many other teams would be able to achieve what we've done after the start that we had.

"It's not like we've lost loads of games. We had quite a few draws in there. But the character to keep going and stay resilient and keep climbing that table.

"To go from that position to the position that we are in now with a chance to do something extremely important - it's unheard of.

"And it's all down to the players and the group in there, the staff. My staff have been relentless with me all along the way.

"And the players have really, really bought into it and managed to bring it to life.

"It's crazy to think that a few months ago where we were sat and where we are now and it doesn't go unnoticed. It's something that we definitely reflect on.

"We're really proud to be in a position that we are," she said.