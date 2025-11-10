Kirsty Howat grabbed a goal just six minutes after the restart, as the Palace players came out fighting in the second-half.

Reflecting on the positive reaction from the players at half-time, Potter said: "We just said to the girls, 'you're not doing much wrong, it's just the position that we're finding ourselves in at the moment.'

"They've had two chances and they've taken their goals. We are creating, we need to keep creating, but we can't come out and sit back. We've got to come out and fight.

"In every single game, the third goals are most important, if it goes to them, the game is basically done. If it goes to us, it's game on. So the players responded excellently.

"We came out and showed the exact desire and the attitude that we want to see game in, game out from minute one.

"So there's a lot of good stuff that we can take from that, but let's not take away from the fact that we're super disappointed with the loss today because we felt like we deserved it.

"We have to create our own luck. I say that to the players. It might just be a little nick here, a little toe there, but let's go and force it. Let's go and create our own luck because nobody's going to give it to us."

Palace face a trip to Ipswich Town on Sunday, kicking off at 14:00 GMT at the JobServe Community Stadium in Colchester.

