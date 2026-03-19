The Eagles secured another win in the WSL2 last Sunday, with captain Aimee Everett heading in a Kirsty Howat cross to wrap up all three points against a stubborn Nottingham Forest.

Reflecting on Sunday's battling performance, Potter said: "We wanted the players that are involved in the box to have a little bit more responsibility and accountability.

"We think we've got excellent delivery from our set-piece takers on both sides.

"We were saying we've got a little bit more consistency now on set pieces and we need to start attacking them and being a little bit more threatening.

"Aimee proved that point on Sunday, which she said she was going to do. It was a real real vital goal for us and she was key at both ends."