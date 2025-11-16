Sophie Peskett put the hosts in the lead on 22 minutes, with Palace trailing at the break.
When asked about was said in the dressing room at half-time, Potter said: "I won't give away tactics, but I said, 'you're not doing much wrong.'
"We tweaked a few things and there were a few obvious things in the game in terms of patterns of play in-possession.
"We spoke about winning our duels and winning our headers, but that in-possession tweak for the players really helped.
"We spoke about not staying in the chaos and coming out of the chaos a little bit earlier.
"The players managed to keep that cool head after winning the first and second balls and turn it into a chance on goal, and we managed to get a couple of goals in the end."