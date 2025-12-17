Elise Hughes, Kirsty Howat and Abbie Larkin all scored as the Eagles beat the Robins 3-2 at Ashton Gate.

Speaking to the media at full-time, Potter was delighted to secure the points in the South West.

She said: "We're extremely pleased with the three points. We knew it was going to be a massive game for us before we even looked towards Arsenal on Sunday.

"We knew how important it was to finish the year on a high and we've managed to do that, we've had an excellent month - I think that's five games now in all competitions that we've won!

"I'm super proud of every single one of them out there for the performance that they gave for the second time in a week, to have that mentality and that desire, it was second to none."