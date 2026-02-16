Goals from Annabel Blanchard, Abbie Larkin, and Elise Hughes helped Palace to an impressive win on the road, with the three points moving the Eagles up to third in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.

Speaking to the media at full-time, Potter revealed what the message was going into this game.

She said: "We spoke about the players needing to be able to stand up and take the pressure, to play our game and limit theirs.

"I thought we were outstanding in the first half, I think that's where we killed the game off.

"When it's 2-0 it's always a sticky scoreline but we managed to go and get the third, we stayed in the game.

"We're disappointed to concede actually because we thought there was a foul in the build-up to the goal - but I thought we defended our box excellently.

"We executed our game plan down to a tee, and the players stood up and gave everything out there."