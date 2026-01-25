Palace were frustrated for the first hour at the VBS, but Molly-Mae Sharpe's goal on the hour broke the deadlock, and the goals soon flowed in South London.

Sharpe managed to double her tally, and Annabel Blanchard and Abbie Larkin also chipped in to earn a deserved 4-0 home win.

Speaking to the media after the game, Potter talked about that earlier frustration, and what the message was at half-time.

"There was no panic. I think the players were getting a little bit frustrated with themselves, which can seep out a little bit.

"So we just said 'we know there's some frustrations there, but it's OK. We've got 45 minutes to go. Just relax. Tighten up on your touches. Tighten up on the details.'

"I told them to move the ball, to use our whip a little bit more.

"We spoke about taking our time and just being ruthless when we create those opportunities, and that's what we did," she said.