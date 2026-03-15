Aimee Everett's header on nine minutes was enough for the Eagles to get all three points on a blustery afternoon in South London.

The win marked Palace's third league victory in a row, and their eighth in nine games.

This run of form has seen Palace climb to third in the Barclays Women's Super League 2 table, as Potter's side target an immediate return to the topflight.

Reflecting on an afternoon with very few chances at either end, Potter said:

"I think it was kind of what we predicted before the game. It wasn't necessarily going to be pretty, the first one back.

"I thought we actually started the game really well, and we scored in a really good moment for us but you could see the longer the game went on, we'd become a little bit too transitional and a little bit too open."