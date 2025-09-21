Speaking to Palace TV after the game, she said: "I think we deserve that, they've worked really, really hard. They took some really key messages on board this week."

It was a fine performance from summer signings Justine Vanhaevermaet and Kirsty Howat, who both scored at the City Ground to give Palace all three points.

The opener marked Vanhaevermaet's second of the campaign, whilst Howat's effort on 32 minutes was her first for the club.

Speaking on Howat's goal, Potter said: "That's typical Kirsty. She reads the play really, really well. She's always on the front foot. She's sneaking in at the back post there, ready to pounce at any opportunity.

"They're the best goals for me when nobody expects them and it comes from nothing. You've got a good striker there, ready to read it and jump on it and it has ended up being the winning goal."

She also keen to heap praise on Vanhaevermaet, noting that the midfielder has set herself a personal goal target for the season and is already well on her way.

"Justine's got another goal. She set herself a target to get a certain amount of goals this season, which is great for us and she upping her tally already!"

Looking ahead to the upcoming Subway Women's League Cup match against London City Lionesses on Wednesday, Potter's focus is now on recovery and preparation.

"Recover, get back down the road, and make sure we look after ourselves, that is what we need to do," she explained.

With a tough opponent ahead, she wants the team to build on their performance against Forest.

She said: "We need to see more of that now, the plan is to analyse what they did well in the last game, and carry that momentum into Wednesday's match."

Palace's clash vs London City Lionesses kicks off at 19:30 on Wednesday, 24th September at the VBS Community Stadium, and you can get tickets by clicking the button below!