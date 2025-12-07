Goals from Molly-Mae Sharpe, Annabel Blanchard and Shanade Hopcroft earned Palace an impressive 3-0 home win against the Blues.

Speaking to the media after the game, Potter said: "We're delighted with the performance. We're showing that we're on a good run of form.

"We always knew it was going to take time for us to click into a way of playing when you've come off the back of something that's completely different.

"We always knew it was going to take time but we were realistic with it. We knew that this group were good enough.

"We've got enough quality to compete in this league and it's kind of coming together now."