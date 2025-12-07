Crystal Palace Women's Manager Jo Potter gave her reaction after she saw her side trounce second-placed Birmingham City 3-0 in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.
Goals from Molly-Mae Sharpe, Annabel Blanchard and Shanade Hopcroft earned Palace an impressive 3-0 home win against the Blues.
Speaking to the media after the game, Potter said: "We're delighted with the performance. We're showing that we're on a good run of form.
"We always knew it was going to take time for us to click into a way of playing when you've come off the back of something that's completely different.
"We always knew it was going to take time but we were realistic with it. We knew that this group were good enough.
"We've got enough quality to compete in this league and it's kind of coming together now."
Sharpe bagged Palace's first goal on the 43rd minute, cleverly dinking Lucy Thomas in the Birmingham goal.
It was a crucial time for the Eagles to score, and Potter touched on the significance of going into the break at 1-0.
"It was a massive time for us to score. Molly's got a tireless work-rate that we spoke about before the game. She's come up trumps for us again, she does it time and time again.
"I look to the clock and we are on 42 minutes - we want to go in at half-time ahead instead of collapsing, losing our concentration, and letting the opponents back in because they've got some really good quality who can hurt you on the break," she said.
Potter was keen to heap praise on Palace's midfield, who were dominant throughout the game.
"The majority of the first balls, the second balls were excellent - the midfield three were outstanding.
"I thought we won that battle and they've got a very good midfield three by the way. I've worked with them for years and I've worked with Christie [Harrison-Murray] when I was at Birmingham.
"She's a quality player so we knew we had to win that battle today and I think that was a big part of us winning this game," she said.
That's always what I've asked from them, just translate training into a game.—Jo Potter
To top off a very positive day at the office, Palace kept their first clean sheet at home for the season.
For Potter, this was just a matter of time. She said: "We always knew that there was no real worry. We knew that we had the quality, we've shown it in big parts.
"I think it's really important that we take this on board and we don't get carried away with ourselves because we're not the finished article.
"We've still got a lot of work to do but the players are really digging in and they're really showing their quality.
"They're showing what work they're doing in the week and they're putting it out there on the pitch and that's always what I've asked from them, just translate training into a game.
"That's all we've ever been missing and they're doing that now - hopefully we can carry on with this run and keep winning games and keep finding that at the table."
Palace are next in action on Sunday, 14th December in the Adobe Women's FA Cup - away to Lewes FC at the Dripping Pan.
Follow the Eagles on the road and get your tickets for that game now, just click the button below!